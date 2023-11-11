Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Navya-Agastya Nanda At A Diwali Party

Kiara, Suhana, Navya arriving at the party

Diwali is just one day away and Bollywood is celebrating the festival of lights with zest. On Friday, Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish party for her friends, colleagues and family. Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra also hosted a lavish party on the occasion of Diwali. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were pictured arriving at the party. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the party. However, he avoided the paparazzi.

A glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their fans. Kiara wore a red saree for the occasion. She looked stunning as ever.

Suhana Khan, set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, was spotted in a saree.

Agastya Nanda was spotted inside his car. Navya Naveli Nanda was all smiles for the camera.

Vicky Kaushal, sans Katrina Kaif, was spotted in his car. He was dressed in his festive best. He was joined by brother Sunny Kaushal, sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif and Sharvari.

Here's a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor from inside her car.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were pictured together from inside their car.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared some inside pictures from the party. He can be seen posing with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Janhvi and Sanjay Kapoor at the party.

Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor attended Dhanteras puja at Karan Johar's office on Friday. In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, which will release in theatres in December. Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha has been postponed to avoid a clash with Merry Christmas.