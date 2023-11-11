At Ekta Kapoor's Starry Diwali Party: Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others

Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone also attended the party

Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the party

Jeetendra's daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor is known for hosting lavish party on the occasion of Diwali. Renowned faces from Bollywood and television industry attend her party every year in style. This year was no exception at all. Mumbai witnessed a starry night as actors across mediums assembled to celebrate Diwali at Ekta Kapoor's party on Friday. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan-Sidddharth Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Sonali Bendre attended the party in their festive best. Sakshi Tanwar, Rohit Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and many more celebs put their best fashion foot forward for the party.

Meet the host of the party - Ekta Kapoor, dressed in a pretty ensemble. Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor turned up in a black kurta.

Black seemed to be the colour of the party. Karan Johar chose black for the occasion. Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as ever in a black lehenga.

Ananya Kapoor has been choosing pastel shade for the celebrations. After Sara Ali Khan's party, she showed up in a pastel colour saree at Ekta Kapoor's party. She matched it with an off-shoulder blouse. Aditya Roy Kapur was all smiles for the camera. He added a dash of bling with his jacket.

Vidya Balan's plus one for the party was husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Vidya wore a maroon saree and looked pretty as ever.

Shilpa Shetty chose an embellished ensemble for the occasion. She was joined by husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty. Shamita chose a red ensemble for the party.

Sonali Bendre looked pretty in her bright ensemble. Here's an adorable moment shared by Sonali Bendre and designer Manish Malhotra.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha set some couple goals on the red carpet.

Sunny Leone was accompanied by husband Daniel Weber at the party. They were twinning in black.

Esha Deol turned up in a pretty ensemble. Abhay Deol also attended the party. He posed with designer Nandita Mahtani on the red carpet.

Nushrratt Bharuccha turned up in a white ensemble.

Karan Johar and Neelam Kothari Soni posed together on the red carpet. Here's a candid moment shared by Karan Johar and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Disha Patani and Mrunal Thakur were also dressed in their festive finery.

Let's have a look at the Television stars who share cordial relationships with Ekta Kapoor. Sakshi Tanwar chose a saree for the occasion. Rohit Roy was seen in a blue coat. Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were all smiles for the camera.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar and Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami posed together on the red carpet.

Anita Hassanandani chose red for the party. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash posed for the shutterbugs.

Ekta Kapoor is known for producing hit serials like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kuch Khona Hai Kuch Pana Hai, Kaleerein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, to name a few.

