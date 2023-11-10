In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor And Others At Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja

Vicky, Sidharth and Janhvi at the puja

The "students" of Dharma Productions marked their presence at the Dhanteras puja in their traditional best on Friday. Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Maniesh Paul were pictured by the shutterbugs outside Dharma office. Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in a chikankari kurta. He added a dash of style with shades. Vicky Kaushal chose a yellow kurta. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Ibrahim Ali Khan also chose white for the occasion. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a style statement as they were spotted in co-ordinated outfits. The Kapoor sisters wore saree in a South-Indian way. They kept their makeup and accessories minimal.

Shanaya Kapoor was pictured in a pink lehenga. She was all smiles for the camera. Maniesh Paul was also dressed in white.

Karan Johar also wore white for the occasion. His kids Roohi and Yash were also dressed in similar outfits. Karan Johar shared a fun reel on his Instagram with his kids. He wrote in the caption, "Mere do Anmol Ratan.... Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life." Manish Malhotra, Guneet Monga and Seema Sajdeh showered love on Karan's post. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut under Dharma banner with Student Of The Year. Later, he acted in Shershaah, produced by Dharma movies. The film received huge praise and also bagged a National Award this year. Vicky Kaushal acted in Bhoot alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi Kapoor also made her debut with Dhadak under Dharma banner. Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Maniesh Paul played a pivotal role in Jugjugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.