How Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chatruvedi And Adarsh Gourav Became Friends - The Goa Factor

Ananya Panday at the trailer launch. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav were recently spotted together at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with the two actors in the film, disclosed, while speaking at the event, that the three have become good friends in real life as well. On being asked about the equation the trio share, Ananya Panday said, "It didn't inspire a friendship out of the film, I think that was really organic. Kudos to Arjun (film's director Arjun Varain Singh) and the team, who took us to Goa for a trip. We all just automatically became best friends on the trip." Ananya Panday's co-star Siddhant quickly chipped in with a, "We became friends again." For the unversed, Ananya and Siddhant have earlier starred together in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at the video below:

Before Gehraiyaan, Ananya and Siddhant had featured in Newcomers Roundtable 2019 hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand. A clip from the interview of Siddhant Chaturvedi's takedown of Ananya Panday's comments on nepotism went crazy viral on social media. In the interview, Ananya Panday equated success in the film industry with Koffee With Karan appearances. To this Siddhant replied, "The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was unveiled on Sunday. In it, we can see Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi deal with love, friendship and heartbreak in the digital age.

Watch the trailer below:

The release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced with a new poster of the film. The poster featured the film's lead actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav happily posing together as they click a selfie.

Take a look at the poster below:

Apart from Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai. The film is slated to premiere on December 26 on streaming giant Netflix.