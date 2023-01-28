Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply To Why He Didn't Promote Pathaan: 'Sher Interview...'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

The craze of Shah Rukh Khan and his latest offering Pathaanhas taken over the world. It continues to break box office records at home, as well as overseas. SRK, who is basking in the success of his film, took out some time to interact with his fans on Saturday. Following his usual trend, the actor conducted an ‘Ask SRK' session on Twitter and answered queries on his films, personal life and co-stars. One fan echoed the thoughts of many and asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Without any domestic promotion, pre-release interaction ke baawajood bhi Pathaan itna roar kar rahi hai [even without pre-release interaction, the film is roaring at the box office] #BoxOfficeCollection.” The superstar had the most epic reply for the fan. He tweeted, “Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga! Bas jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan [I thought lions don't give interviews, so, I also won't do it this time. Just come and watch the film in jungle].”



This is precisely why Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the king of witty replies by his fans.

Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan





Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, is unstoppable at the box office. It is the first film in the history of Hindi cinema to earn Rs 300 crore in just three days of its release worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, shared the “record-smashing” performance of Pathaan at the box office and wrote, “PATHAAN: Rs 313 crore worldwide *GROSS* in 3 days... Pathaan is the FASTEST Hindi film to breach Rs 300 crore mark [gross] in *3 days*... worldwide [India + overseas] *Gross* box office collection... *3 days*... India: Rs 201 crore, overseas: Rs 112 crore. Worldwide Total *GROSS*: Rs 313 crore.”

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh predicted that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will cross the Rs 200-crore mark over the weekend at home. The film's total collections for the Hindi version in India currently stand at Rs 161 crore. The trade analyst wrote, "Pathaan is having a RECORD-SMASHING run... Day 3 [working day after big holiday] is EXCEPTIONAL... Will FLY on Day 4-5 [Saturday-Sunday]... Will cross Rs 200 crore on Day 4 [Saturday], Rs 250 crore on Day 5 [Sunday]... Wednesday Rs 55 crore, Thursday Rs 68 crore, Friday Rs 38 crore. Total: Rs 161 crore. Hindi version. India business." He added in a subsequent tweet, "Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wednesday Rs 2 crore, Thursday Rs 2.50 crore, Friday Rs 1.25 crore. Total: Rs 5.75 crore."





Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand.