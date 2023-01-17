Pathaan's Marketing Strategy: No Media Interviews, Reveals Trade Analyst

Pathaan poster. (courtesy: iamsrk)

There will be no interviews for Pathaan in the run-up to the release of the film, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet today, explaining why there has been radio silence from the stars.Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will market itself simply with the release of songs and trailers - the second film in the recent past to do so after Drishyam 2, which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu. There have been no media interactions by either Shah Rukh Khan or Deepika Padukone and John Abraham recently dodged answering questions about SRK's look in Pathaan at a press conference (fuelling reports of a rift but that's a separate story). Traditionally, film releases are heralded by a promotional blitz of interviews by the cast; last year, several interviews both old and new controversially became fodder for trolls calling for the boycott of the films the interviews were given for.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Earlier Drishyam 2. Now Pathaan. No interviews to media persons during pre-release promotions. Relying on songs and trailers to do the talking."

Mr Adarsh also offered commentary on this marketing plan calling it a "wise strategy, a step in the right direction." He included a screenshot of an earlier tweet he had posted suggesting that interviews by actors be dropped in favour of letting the songs and trailers do the talking for upcoming films.

See Taran Adarsh's post here:

Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as agents on an anti-terror mission against John Abraham. The film releases on January 25 and thus far, there has been absolutely no press or publicity by the stars.