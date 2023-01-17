Of Pathaan And Burj Khalifa: Moments From Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai Diaries

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: burjkhalifa)

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Pathaan is among one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer released earlier this month and it has been creating a lot of buzz - in India as well as across the globe. On Tuesday morning, the official handle of Burj Khalifa shared a video from Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai visit, which had glimpses of the Pathaan trailer being showcased on the building, SRK dancing at the event, interacting with fans, doing his signature pose and clicking selfies at the grand event.

The video reposted by Burj Khalifa's Instagram handle was originally shared by Yash Raj Films. The caption on the post read: "It was a larger than life visual spectacle indeed, when Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world. #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa."

Check out the video here:

Over the weekend, Yash Raj Films' official Instagram page posted pictures from SRK's Dubai diaries. The caption on the post read: "When Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world #PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa."

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone unite to fight the brutal forces - a private terror group, led by John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated to release in theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January, 2023.