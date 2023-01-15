Shah Rukh Khan Watches As Pathaan Trailer Takes Over Burj Khalifa. See Post

Yash Raj Films shared these pictures. (courtesy: yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his comeback on the big screen as a leading hero with his upcoming film Pathaan. Now, as the release date is nearing, the superstar along with the makers is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. On Saturday, Shah Rukh kicked off the promotions in Dubai by playing a trailer at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. The official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films has shared many pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the event and a video of the trailer at Burj Khalifa.

In the images, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black t-shirt and matching pants. He layered his look with a black leather jacket and added sunglasses to accentuate his look. "When Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world. #PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Sharing the video of the Pathaan trailer being played at Burj Khalifa, the caption read, "Pathaan on top, literally! #PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Watch the video below:

Some fans' pages have also shared videos of Shah Rukh Khan interacting with the audience and mouthing his dialogues from Pathaan. In a viral video, SRK can be heard saying, "Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega. (If you will host the party at Pathaan's house, Pathaan will obviously come and will bring firecrackers too)." He also said another famous dialogue from the film, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai. (Tighten your seatbelts because the weather is going to change now)." In the background, we can hear loud cheer as he says these two dialogues.

Check out the video below:

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a few days ago, the Pathaan trailer was released. In the movie, SRK and Deepika will be joining forces to fight against John Abraham, who leads a private terror group.

Watch the trailer below:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25.