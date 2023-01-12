Viral: John Abraham Appears To Dodge Question On Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Look

A still from Pathaanteaser. (courtesy: YRF)

In a video gone viral, actor John Abraham appears to duck out of answering a question on his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's much-commented on physique in the film. In footage from a press conference, John appears to ignore a question asking him about SRK's "fitness and body," and gets up to leave. The video has been doing the rounds of social media after being tweeted by someone clearly not a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look - trolls have cast doubt on the authenticity of the 57-year-old superstar's extremely chiselled torso in the film.

Watch the viral video of John Abraham here:

John Abraham skip the question and walk off when reporter asks him about fitness of #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 .. Ab #Pathaan ki VFX wali body thodi expose krega media ke saamne 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RcEfIDo7Kk — Mohan Lal lalettan (@EmpuranLucifer9) January 11, 2023

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as covert ops agents on an anti-terror mission against John Abraham. SRK's jaw-dropping physique, including eight-pack abs, has been a talking point, leaving social media equally divided between admiration and doubt (trolls have blamed CGI).

Pathaan has also, somewhat predictably, become controversial because of Deepika Padukone's outfits - a variety of swimsuits and bikinis - in the song Beshaam Rang.

The trailer of Pathaan was released just days ago, providing a deeper glimpse into the high-octane action in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan stars as the titular Pathaan, an agent who is brought in from exile to tackle John Abraham's terror organisation. Deepika Padukone teams up with the maverick Pathaan though it doesn't at first appear to be an entirely comfortable partnership.

Watch the trailer here:

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - on January 25.