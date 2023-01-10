Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Plus Deepika Padukone - What Chance Does John Abraham Have?

Pathaan: SRK in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Pathaan trailer is here and it is everything that we hoped for. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone team up to fight the evil forces represented by John Abraham. The trailer begins with Dimple Kapadia talking about a private terror group, led by John Abraham, whose only mission is to destroy India. She reveals that the group is planning a massive attack on India. John Abraham gives an "ultimatum." Enter Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), who is al set to carry out the mission with a little help from Deepika Padukone, who reveals that she too is a "soldier". Together they set out on a journey, not an easy one at that.

Check out the trailer here:

"Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai!. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023," wrote SRK.

Pathaan is unarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.