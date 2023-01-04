Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To A Fan Asking To Release Jawan Teaser With Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

It was a memorable Wednesday for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter. Among many fun questions, a few of his fans asked the actor about his upcoming films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. One of those requests was to unveil the teaser of Jawan with the release of Pathaan. However, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a witty reply informing the fan that it's not a "get one free with other scheme." A user asked SRK, "#AskSRK can we get Jawaaan teaser with #Pathaan." To this, he replied, "Kyon (Why)... it's not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai (my brother)."

Here have a look:

Kyon…it's not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai…. https://t.co/2AGPxJmfnr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



A fan also asked Shah Rukh Khan about his next project after Jawan and Dunki, "What's next after Jawaan and Dunki?? #AskSRK." To this, he replied, "Lots of free time!!" Check out the tweet below:

Lots of free time!! https://t.co/YZyTtlVVO8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask Me session on Twitter as he has completed 13 years on the platform. The actor tweeted, "Realised it's 13yrs on twitter. It's been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour...to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathaan."

Here have a look:

Realised it's 13yrs on twitter. It's been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be soon hitting the theatres with their film Pathaan, also starring John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated to release on January 25.