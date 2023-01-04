Asked How Much He Earns In A Month, Shah Rukh Khan Answered In The Most SRK Style

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan did good on a promise. Before the superstar began his #AskSRK session on Wednesday, he tweeted that there will be "only fun answers, nothing serious to begin the year with" and he did just that. During the AMA session, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan how much does he earn in a month. "Ek mahine mein kitna kama lete hain (how much do you earn in a month)," asked a fan. Shah Rukh Khan did answer the question. The currency, however, was love. "Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon....har din ( I earn lots of love... everyday)," replied SRK.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon....har din https://t.co/pdsbvG8GAU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

"#AskSrk let's do....," tweeted the actor before starting the session with his fans.

#AskSrk let's do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The #AskSRK session was dominated by questions about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan. Questions about his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Sethupathi and Salman Khan's cameo also found a spot during the fan interaction.

Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been MIA from the big screen for quite some time now, surprised fans with a couple of cameo appearances last year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.