Shah Rukh Khan's Boss Reply To Troll Who Asked The Actor To 'Retire'

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

When Shah Rukh Khan began Wednesday's session of #AskSRK on Twitter, he clearly stated that the theme for the session will be "Only fun answers, nothing serious to begin the year with." One Twitter user, however, missed the actor's memo that was loud and clear. The Twitter user attempted to troll Shah Rukh Khan. He referred to his upcoming film Pathaan as a "disaster" and asked SRK to retire from films. "Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo," read the troll's tweet. Shah Rukh Khan managed to shut the troll and he did it in his own style. "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (Kid, this is not the way to speak to elders)," wrote SRK.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply to troll here:

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, before starting the session, tweeted: "Realised it's 13 yrs on twitter. It's been fun with all of you and fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice and some unsavoury behaviour...to all of you my best wishes to make a good life in the real world."

Realised it's 13yrs on twitter. It's been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour...to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films last year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.