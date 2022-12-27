Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Birthday Boy Salman Khan At Party. Watch

SRK and Salman at the party. (courtesy: mahasrk1)

Salman Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday today, hosted a party for his family and friends from the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived fashionably late, led the celeb-roll call at the party. Photos and videos of the actors hugging at the party are trending big time and have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to both the actors on social media. Meanwhile, the birthday boy also cut the cake with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. The actor greeted them with folded hands. Other guests at the party included Tabu, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza Riteish Deshmukh among other stars.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.

Earlier this year, during an Instagram Live session, SRK was asked by a fan about his working experience with Salman Khan, to which the actor replied, "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him. We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to be Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."