Shah Rukh Khan On Salman Khan's Entry In Pathaan: 'Use The QR Code On The Ticket And...'

Shah Rukh Khan was at his unfiltered best during the latest #ASKSRK session with fans on Twitter on Wednesday evening. The actor was asked a couple of questions about his upcoming film Pathaan. A question about Salman Khan's cameo in the film was also answered by the actor and in a hilarious way."Pathan me Salman Khan ki entry kab hogi," asked a curious fan. Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL reply was this: "Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film." Mic drop.
Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:
#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.