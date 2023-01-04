Shah Rukh Khan On Salman Khan's Entry In Pathaan: 'Use The QR Code On The Ticket And...'

Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was at his unfiltered best during the latest #ASKSRK session with fans on Twitter on Wednesday evening. The actor was asked a couple of questions about his upcoming film Pathaan. A question about Salman Khan's cameo in the film was also answered by the actor and in a hilarious way."Pathan me Salman Khan ki entry kab hogi," asked a curious fan. Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL reply was this: "Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film." Mic drop.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.

Earlier during and Instagram Live session, SRK hinted at Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan and said, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to be Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."