Shah Rukh Khan's Respose To Fan Who Asked Him About His 'Pathaan' Physique Is Winning Internet

Shah Rukh Khan organised an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter yesterday.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is much loved on social media. The actor is awaiting the release of his action-thriller film 'Pathaan', over the Republic Day weekend, took to Twitter yesterday and organised an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. The superstar answered many questions related to his upcoming movie, his career, diet and general life philosophy. It is no surprise that his fans and followers were floored by his witty responses. However, one question, in particular, stood out the most.

Sharing a picture of the actor showing off his chiselled abs and long hair, a look he is seen sporting in 'Pathaan', a fan asked, "Sir, kitne time lga ??? Aapko (Sir, how long did it take you to get this physique?)" Responding to the same, in classic Shah Rukh Khan manner, the actor said, "57 years bro..." Several fans praised "King Khan" for his witty response.

57 years bro… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

"Sir, you're an inspiration. At 57, you managed to build such an awesome body," wrote a user.

A second user said, "That's the best answer, it's not the result of a couple of months, it's not a temporary experience, you can't measure it in time, it's a process, a progress, a mindset, an every day fight.I love you. You are my inspiration."

Another user said, "Nobody makes an #Ask as fun as @iamsrk your answers are super smart."

A Twitter user also asked Mr Khan about the release of 'Pathaan's' trailer, "Pathaan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe? (Why are you not releasing the Pathaan trailer?) "Ha ha Meri marzi!! (My wish) It will come when it comes," replied the superstar.

Although the actor answered a few questions in the #AskSRK session on the microblogging platform, however, it was cut short after his youngest son AbRam called him. He stated, "I have to leave now because the little one is calling. Thank you very much. Have a wonderful New Year and a Merry Christmas. Be happy, and may you have the best days of your life from now on...and forever. God bless you."