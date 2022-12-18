Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Frames His Reply From His 15-Minute Twitter Q&A. See Post

The tweet has accumulated more than 5,600 likes and thousands of comments.

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter and answered his fans' questions about movies, life and much more. Even though he stayed on the microblogging website for only 15 minutes, the Bollywood star gave too many hilarious and witty answers to the questions. Now, amid all this, a Twitter user Satish Srkian, who also asked a question and received a reply from SRK, framed the actor's tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Satish shared a picture showing how he took the screenshot of his conversation with King Khan and framed it. "Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab replies and I do not frame it.. This can never happen. framing donne.. will keep it till the end)" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta ❤️🔥



Framing done.. will keep it till the end 😭❤️@iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0E3xVxyvw — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) December 17, 2022

Mr Satish's question to SRK was borderline scary, however, the actor seemed to have taken it with a laugh. He asked him to reply to his question warning him that he will turn Gaurav, a character from his 2016 movie 'Fan' who was obsessed with the star in the film.

"Fan ka Gaurav bannene ka chance mat do sir. Reply dedo jaldi," he replied to Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything session. To this, the actor simply wrote, "Dara mat!!!"

Mr Satish shared the image of the framed Twitter conversation on Saturday evening, and since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 5,600 likes and thousands of comments. Internet users were quite amused with the reply Mr Satish got from SRK.

"Congratulations! You're a real jabra fan," wrote one user. "This is such a great idea! Congrats!" said another. A third user commented, "Commendable Bro," while a fourth added, "My Goodness, Love for this Man is Amazing. That's why he is 'The Badshah of Bollywood'. Love this Man. Excited for Pathan too!"

Meanwhile, during SRK's AMA session, one of his fans even made an unusual request on Twitter, asking the superstar to delay the release of the movie. The fan said he was getting married on January 25 and asked if the film's release could be moved to the next day so that he won't miss Pathaan's first-day first show.

In a tweet, he asked Shah Rukh, "Sir, I am getting merried on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th. That would be great. Thank you." Known for his wit, Shah Rukh Khan replied that the fan saying he should get married on the 26th, after the Republic Day Parade, as it was a holiday on that day too. He wrote back, "Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday)."

