Fan Getting Married On 'Pathaan' Release Day Makes A Special Request, Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Witty Reply

Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his action-thriller film 'Pathaan', over the Republic Day weekend, answered fan questions for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Saturday. During the session, one of his fans made an unusual request on Twitter, asking the superstar to delay the release of the movie. The reason? He is getting married on the same day that the movie is being released. The fan said he was getting married on January 25 and asked if the film's release could be moved to the next day so that he won't miss Pathaan's first-day first show.

In a tweet, he asked Shah Rukh, "Sir, I am getting merried on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th. That would be great. Thank you."

Known for his wit, Shah Rukh Khan replied that the fan should get married on the 26th, after the Republic Day Parade, as it was a holiday on that day too. He wrote back, "Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday)."

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaanhttps://t.co/XmoUdSYa29 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Another fan had a similar query. He wrote, "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK (My wedding is fixed for Jan 26. What should I do)." Shah Rukh replied, "Shaadi kar le...honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married. Watch the movie during your honeymoon offs)."

Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena https://t.co/IWsW5NgCWC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

'Pathaan' has been making headlines since its first song, 'Besharam Rang', released earlier this week. The movie has run into trouble, with some BJP leaders objecting to actor Deepika Padukone wearing an orange outfit in one of the songs.

Among those who have targeted 'Pathaan' are Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of the BJP, who claimed one of the songs in the film showed a "contaminated mindset" and threatened to block its release in the state. "In the song 'Besharam Rang' which is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner," he said.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

