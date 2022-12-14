'Fix Costumes Or...': Madhya Pradesh Minister On Deepika Padukone's Song

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in "Besharam Rang" song from the movie "Pathaan"

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today took objection to actor Deepika Padukone's bikini in a song of the film "Pathaan" and said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about its screening.

Mr Mishra, the spokesperson of the state BJP government, said Ms Padukone has been a supporter of the "tukde tukde gang" as seen in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) case.

Mr Mishra's statement came after a song, "Beshram Rang", featuring Ms Padukone from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer was released recently.

He said the bikini seen in the song are "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

"I would request to correct the scenes and her (Ms Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered," Mr Mishra told reporters in Indore's Mhow district.

BJP leaders and right-wing groups often use the "tukde-tukde gang" comment coined in the aftermath of a protest in JNU in Delhi in 2016.

"Pathaan", an action thriller, is scheduled for release on January 25.

Mr Mishra in October had also warned the makers of the Bollywood film "Adipurush", based on the Ramayana, of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way are not removed.

In July, he told the police to file a case over a poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' after outrage from rightwing groups.