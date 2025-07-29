<i>Pathaan</i> Director Siddharth Anand Demands <i>Saiyaara 2</i>: "Who Said Love Stories Are Passe"

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand may be a little late to the Saiyaara praise party but he has finally arrived. The box office collection of the film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, is growing strength to strength since its July 18, 2025 release date. Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is inching closer to the Rs 260 crore-mark in India.



In an X post, Siddharth Anand showered praises on the team of Saiyaara for making him believe in the power of a good love story, so much so that he demanded the film should be turned into a franchise.



"A little late to the party. Had heard so much about the film already. Apart from it being the blockbuster of course. Went into the film with all these expectations. And yet! Just LOVED IT!!! Just wow! Here's a filmmaker at his finest!

"His craft at its peak. His conviction unhinged! @mohit11481 you have given the audience in me such a ride! I wanted to step outside the theatre and give you a big hug!! I'm so happy seeing your best film!!! (Arguably maybe) But I believe it is!!" the filmmaker wrote on Monday.

To Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, he said that they made their characters Krish and Vaani "tangible". "I fell in love with your love! If you know what I mean. I didn't want the film to end and I don't think the audience did too.. No one moved an inch till the screen went black!!" he added.



"Everyone at @yrf - Adi, Akshaye, Sumanna for backing this with utmost conviction. Who said love stories are passe. Thank you for bringing tears and joy back to cinemas!!! Come on bring Saiyaara 2 !!!!!" Siddharth Anand concluded his post.



Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reponded to Siddharth Anand's post, saying, "Thank you!! This means so much!!"

Saiyaara has received a lot of love both from within the industry and from the audiences. Siddharth Anand, who famously directed the 2023 spy action thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films, just happens to be the latest fan of this intense musical romantic drama.



