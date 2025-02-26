What We Know About John Abraham's Character Jim In Shah Rukh Khan-Led <i>Pathaan's</i> Prequel

Pathaan was one of 2023's biggest blockbusters, and it also marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after 5 years. The film also had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. John plays the role of the antagonist, Jim.

John has now dropped a major hint about a possible Pathaan prequel, where the storyline will be focused on his character Jim. This has gotten fans all the more excited for what might be in store.

John recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and shared the update, "I think he (Adi) gets me right, and hopefully we'll be doing a prequel to Jim before he goes bitter. So that should be happening."

John and Aditya Chopra have worked together in films like Dhoom (2004), New York (2009), and Kabul Express (2006). The actor also mentioned that unless the story excites him, he does not long to be part of big franchises.

He also shared that he found his character Jim in Pathaan, quite cool and special.

Shah Rukh Khan's other two films in 2023, was the blockbuster Jawan by Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which received mixed reactions.

On the work front, John Abraham's last film was the action-drama Vedaa, alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Abraham is now gearing up for his next film—The Diplomat, which is inspired by the true story of an Indian diplomat. Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi play key roles in the film. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and will hit the screens on March 7, 2025.