Petrol, Mommy Among Strangest Things People Searched On Swiggy Instamart

The term "mommy" was searched 7,275 times in 2022.

As part of its annual trends report, food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday revealed some of the strangest things that people searched for on its grocery app Instamart. In the seventh edition of its report, How India Swiggy'd 2022, Swiggy revealed that customers searched for the weirdest things that don't even fall under groceries.

Petrol, for example, was searched around 5,981 times on Swiggy Instamart. 8,810 people even checked if they can buy underwear. There were also sofas and beds that thousands of people expected Swiggy to deliver on the same day.

However, the strangest search term - one that even left Swiggy stumped - was "mommy". This term wasn't looked up a couple of times, but instead, 7,275 users searched for that in 2022. Swiggy used a series of question marks to express their confusion.

Take a look below:

things you wouldn't believe people have searched on instamart:



𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 5,981 times

𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 8,810 times

𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐲 7,275 times????

𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐚 20,653 times

𝐛𝐞𝐝 23,432 times — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 16, 2022

Internet users were equally shocked by the list. "Who would need an underwear instantly? and how will they take delivery?" wrote one user. "introduce incognito mode. were @swiggy cannot see people's search history," said another. A third user even jokingly commented, "people who have searched for petrol kya pata unka gadi raste mein band ho gaya ho you should help them."

Meanwhile, in its annual report, Swiggy also revealed that biryani dominated the food orders this year and emerged as the most-ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year. 137 biryani orders were placed per minute in 2022.

The food delivery app even revealed that Indians ordered 3.6 crore packets of chips in 2022. A customer from Bangalore also stood out by placing a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali. Another user from the city ordered groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Swiggy's Instamart. Meanwhile, a person, from Pune, spent Rs 71,229 to treat his entire team to burgers and fries.