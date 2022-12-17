British Woman Sacked For Taking Lunch Break, Wins Over 11,000 Pounds For Wrongful Dismissal

The employee received compensation for an unfair dismissal.

In 2018, a British woman's boss was furious with her and fired her for taking a lunch break from her regular workplace. The woman has now received over 11,000 pounds in damages for her wrongful termination.

Tracie Shearwood, a worker at Lean Education and Development in Dudley, West Midlands, England, lost her job as a result of "enormously" infuriating the company's managing director, Maxine Jones, by going out for a meal with two coworkers "at the height" of a crisis for the company.

The managing director, Maxine Jones, allegedly viewed the lunch as "disloyalty" and evidence that she wasn't "dedicated" to her position at Lean Education and Development in Dudley, West Midlands, according to the Employment Tribunals. Ms. Shearwood was fired from the firm due to this "gross misconduct."

She was also given the blame for "pure negligence" and paperwork mistakes.

Ms. Tracie Shearwood sued her former employers after this unethical termination procedure, and she was successful in recovering a respectable sum of money.

The tribunal upheld the employee's claim for an unfair dismissal by concluding that the company's justifications for terminating her were invalid.

However, Employment Judge J. Jones granted compensation for an unfair dismissal of 11,885.62 Pounds on February 14, 2022.

