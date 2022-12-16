A Bengaluru User Swiggy'd Groceries Worth Rs 16.6 Lakh This Year

Food delivery platform Swiggy has released the seventh edition of its annual trends report “HOW INDIA SWIGGY'D 2022” showcasing the foods that were ordered the most by Indians this year through the application. It also features some records that were set including a single order of over Rs 75k bill value placed during Diwali.

The report revealed that biryani dominated the food orders this year and emerged as the most-ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year. 137 biryani orders were placed per minute in 2022. The classic masala dosa came second while chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, and butter naan were also featured on the list of top-ordered dishes on Swiggy.

A customer from Bangalore stood out by placing a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali. Another user from the city ordered groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh on Swiggy's Instamart. Meanwhile, a person, from Pune, spent Rs 71,229 to treat his entire team to burgers and fries.

Among snacks, Indians craved the most including samosa, popcorn, French fries, garlic breadsticks, hot wings, and tacos. Gulab jamun, rasmalai, choco lava cake, rasgulla, and chocochips ice cream were among the top 10 ordered sweets.

The report suggested that Indians preferred to eat clean this year as more than 50 lakh kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables were ordered on the application. The majority of these came from Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Exotic fruits like pomelo, wood love, berries, and dragon fruits also enjoyed much attention as over 17 lakh kilograms of them were bought by customers.

Non-vegetarians loved eating chicken and 29.86 lakh orders were placed across India. Bangalore ranked number one in the meat delivery category ordering more than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Pune, Coimbatore, and Kolkata combined.

The report also revealed a growth of 23% in searches for guilt-free food in 2022 where most of such orders were placed during the day.