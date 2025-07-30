Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized From Food Delivery Agent In Thane, Arrested

Police have seized 2.184 kg of mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 3.97 crore and arrested a food delivery agent and another person in separate operations in Thane as part of their offensive against narcotics trafficking, an official said.

In the first operation, police arrested Irfan Amanullah Sheikh (36), a food delivery agent working with a well-known firm, from Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district of Maharashtra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters on Tuesday.

The accused was found carrying a commercial quantity of MD, 1.522 kg, valued at Rs 3,04,71,700 for sale, according to the DCP.

According to an official release, the Anti-Narcotics Squad acted on a tip-off received on July 27, and laid a trap near a road leading to Diva village. The accused was apprehended at around 5.50 pm the same day with the drug in his possession.

A case has been registered against him at the Shil Daighar Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, said the release.

"The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody for interrogation. Further investigations were underway to trace the source of the contraband," Jadhav informed.

In another action, the Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap on July 24 in Kalwa on the Bhiwandi-Mumbai channel road and intercepted one Shahrukh Sattar Mewasi alias Rizwan (28), a mason from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, said the release.

Upon searching his vehicle, police recovered 662 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 92,68,000, it said.

"The accused is believed to be part of an inter-state trafficking ring. He has been remanded to police custody till July 30 by a court. We are probing his links and the possible route the drugs took before arriving in Thane," said the DCP.

Together, both operations resulted in the seizure of 2.184 kg of MD, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at Rs 3,97,39,700, according to the release.

"These operations reflect our strong commitment to eradicate the drug menace in Thane. We are targeting all links in the chain -- from couriers to dealers to their suppliers," said DCP Jadhav.

