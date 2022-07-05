The Internet So Wants This Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Report To Be True

A throwback of SRK and Salman.

The Internet is buzzing with reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reportedly feature in one of the biggest spy thrillers, which is being made by Aditya Chopra. While there is no official confirmation from the makers or the actors yet, fans of the actors have been tweeting incessantly. Some tweets stated how the film, if actually made, will create a "storm at the box office." Other excited fans tweeted about seeing SRK and Salman share screen space in a film after 27 long years. While both SRK and Salman Khan make cameos in many of each other's films. The only full-fledged film in which they co-starred was Karan Arjun.

See some of the tweets posted by fans here:

A fan made a special edit with a Karan Arjun reference.

"Forget about fan wars, let's enjoy their mighty presence," read an excerpt from this fan's tweet.

And finally What A News !!! The 2 Biggest Superstars #SalmanKhan & #ShahRukhKhan Are Coming In The Same Movie After 27 Year's. After The Historic #KaranArjun This Will Be Their 2nd Movie With Full Fledged Roles !!! Forget About Fanwars ,Lets Enjoy Their Mighty Presence !! pic.twitter.com/D7gwOIjX8B — Omkar Patil (@beingomkarpatil) July 4, 2022

This line says it all: "There will be storm at the box-office."

This is HUGE!!! #SalmanKhan & #ShahRukhKhan team up for a Action movie. This is going to be the biggest movie of India Cinema. There will be storm at the box-office. #Tiger3#Pathaan@BeingSalmanKhan@iamsrkpic.twitter.com/uRdLVJIPI6 — R O H A N (@Rohan4Salman) July 4, 2022

"Can't wait for Tiger x Pathaan cross over," wrote another excited fan.

FINALLY IT'S HAPPENINGGGG....



Megastar #SalmanKhan and @iamsrk to team up for a proper Two Hero Action Film which will be part of the 'Spy Universe'. Can't wait for Tiger x Pathaan cross over.@BeingSalmanKhan#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/p56myKXvRO — MASS#TIGER3 (@Freak4Salman) July 4, 2022

Here's what another fan posted:

#ShahRukhKhan & #Salman in same movie ? Can't believe....it would be definitely a huge fire Blockbuster hit I'm really excited for pic.twitter.com/SfmVqgBbb2 — (@Srk_Rooshi) July 4, 2022

"Beware box office records," read another tweet.

Speaking of SRK and Salman's cameos, Salman Khan had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also briefly featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

A few days ago, during an Instagram Live session, SRK was asked by a fan about his working experience with Salman Khan, to which he replied, "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him."

The actor also said that he and Salman have not done a "full-fledged film" together besides Karan Arjun and added, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to be Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."