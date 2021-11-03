'Apne Bhai Ka Birthday Hai': Salman Khan's Wish For Shah Rukh Khan. Need We Say More?

SRK with Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

So Salman Khan's birthday greeting for Shah Rukh Khan was so worth the wait. On Monday, SRK celebrated his 56th birthday and Salman Khan wished the actor with a picture-perfect moment. Salman Khan wished Shah Rukh Khan with these words: "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai. Happy birthday mere bhai..." Interestingly, just a say before SRK's birthday, Salman Khan released a song from his film Antim, titled Bhai Ka Birthday. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have actively promoted each other's films in the past. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan.

In terms or work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He has also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan.