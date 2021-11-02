To Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan, With Love From Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Other Co-Stars

Madhuri Dixit with SRK. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights SRK celebrates his 46th birthday today

"May you live a long and a happy life," wrote Madhuri

Katrina, Karisma also posted wishes for SRK

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The many birthday greetings on social media are proof. On Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday on Tuesday, the actor's co-stars shared greetings for him on social media. While some posted throwback pictures with the birthday boy (Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor), others wrote heartfelt notes for the actor. Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with SRK in films like Devdas, Dil To Pagal Hai, Koyla, Anjaam, among many others, wrote: "Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shah Rukh. May you live a long and a happy life."

Screenshot of Madhuri Dixit's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor put everything into perspective when she wrote "Forever ruling! Happy birthday SRK." Kareena and SRK shared screen space in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Asoka, Don and Ra.One. Kareena and SRK also featured in a song together in the film Billu.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

"Memories and moments. Hope you have a wonderful birthday SRK," Karisma Kapoor wrote sharing a throwback with her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

"Happy birthday Shah Rukh! May you shine brightest always," SRK's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Anushka Sharma wrote. The duo have also co-starred in films like Zero, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif, SRK's co-star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, wrote: "Nobody like you Shah Rukh Khan. May all the love and light be with you this year and every year."

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He has also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan.