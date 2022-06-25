'Salman Khan Is Like Family': Shah Rukh Khan's Response To Question About Working With The Actor

SRK with Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmaankhan)

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans after a long, long time during an Ask Me Anything Session on Instagram. The actor went live on the platform and talked about his 30-year-long journey in films, his next project Pathaan and more. When a fan asked SRK about his experience of working with Salman Khan, he replied: "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him " SRK added, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to be Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."

Salman Khan too often cheers for SRK. Earlier, the actor gave a big shout out to SRK when the teaser of Jawan was released. Posting the teaser on social media, Salman Khan wrote: "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai" and he tagged SRK in the post.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Shehnaaz Gill.