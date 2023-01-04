Shah Rukh Khan Answers All The Questions About Vijay During Twitter AMA Session

SRK with Atlee and Vijay. (courtesy: Atlee_dir)

The lines between Bollywood and regional cinema are fast blurring and for good reason. Thanks to the exchange of talent between the various industries, we now have some of our biggest stars collaborating with each other. Recently, we saw Salman Khan appear in a cameo for Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has sent the Internet into a tizzy by tweeting about superstar Vijay. In response to a fan question asking SRK about Vijay, the superstar said, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also….”

He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also…. https://t.co/Q1lcohsnYo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

When another fan asked, "Jawan Me Vijay ke sath Vaathi Coming pr dance numer chahiye," Shah Rukh Khan, in his ultimate style, replied, "Aur koi script suggestion?"

Aur koi script suggestion??? https://t.co/pTHiYb3tCL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

For the unversed, Vijay will reportedly be making a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The film will be helmed by Atlee, who is a frequent collaborator of Vijay. In November 2022, when SRK was asked whether he would be seen in a film with Vijay, the actor replied: “He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will.”

He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

This response came just a month after SRK revealed that Vijay fed him delicious food in Chennai. He said in the tweet that Rajinikanth visited him on the sets of Jawan, watched films with his co-star Nayanthara and partied with composer Anirudh Ravichander. Oh, and don't forget the “deep discussions” with actor Vijay Sethupahti. His tweet read, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets... saw a movie with Nayanthara, partied with Anirudh, deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks, Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. No need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!" He will be seen in the film with Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

In September, SRK and Vijay were seen together at Atlee's birthday party. Sharing an image where he is standing next to the superstars, Atlee wrote:“What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear SRK sir and ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," followed by heart emoticons.

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Last year, Atlee shared the teaser of Jawanalong with the first look of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the teaser, Atlee wrote, "Feeling emotional, excited and blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you, sir. SRK and I proudly present to you #Jawan."

Jawan is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.