Shah Rukh Khan Answers All The Questions About Vijay During Twitter AMA Session

"He is too sweet and quiet" tweeted SRK

Shah Rukh Khan Answers All The Questions About Vijay During Twitter AMA Session

SRK with Atlee and Vijay. (courtesy: Atlee_dir)

New Delhi:

The lines between Bollywood and regional cinema are fast blurring and for good reason. Thanks to the exchange of talent between the various industries, we now have some of our biggest stars collaborating with each other. Recently, we saw Salman Khan appear in a cameo for Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has sent the Internet into a tizzy by tweeting about superstar Vijay. In response to a fan question asking SRK about Vijay, the superstar said, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also….”

When another fan asked, "Jawan Me Vijay ke sath Vaathi Coming pr dance numer chahiye," Shah Rukh Khan, in his ultimate style, replied, "Aur koi script suggestion?"

For the unversed, Vijay will reportedly be making a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The film will be helmed by Atlee, who is a frequent collaborator of Vijay. In November 2022, when SRK was asked whether he would be seen in a film with Vijay, the actor replied: “He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will.”

This response came just a month after SRK revealed that  Vijay fed him delicious food in Chennai. He said in the tweet that Rajinikanth visited him on the sets of Jawan, watched films with his co-star Nayanthara and partied with composer Anirudh Ravichander. Oh, and don't forget the “deep discussions” with actor Vijay Sethupahti. His tweet read, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets... saw a movie with Nayanthara, partied with Anirudh, deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks, Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. No need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!" He will be seen in the film with Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

In September, SRK and Vijay were seen together at Atlee's birthday party. Sharing an image where he is standing next to the superstars, Atlee wrote:“What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear SRK sir and ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," followed by heart emoticons.

Last year, Atlee shared the teaser of Jawanalong with the first look of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the teaser, Atlee wrote, "Feeling emotional, excited and blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you, sir. SRK and I proudly present to you #Jawan."

Jawan is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. 

Featured Video Of The Day

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Return From Dubai

Also Read

.