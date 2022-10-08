Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Shoot - 'Need To Learn Chicken 65 Recipe'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be soon seen in Atlee's action-thriller Jawan, shared an update about the film. The actor has wrapped up the film's shoot and also expressed his need to learn the recipe of Chicken 65 after working for the film. On Friday night, Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet and revealed all the fun he had during the making of the film. SRK revealed that superstar Rajinikanth visited him on the sets, actor Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food. Shah Rukh Khan even watched films with his co-star Nayanthara and partied with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh Khan even revealed that he had deep discussions with actor Vijay Sethupahti.

His tweet read, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets... saw movie with Nayanthara, partied with Anirudh, deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks Atlee & Priya for your hospitality. Now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

Jawan, which will release on June 2, 2023, also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan shared his first look from the film.

Jawan is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Other than Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which is all set to hit the theaters on January 25, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan has also signed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The superstar was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.