Hey Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan Has A New Name For You - 'Lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor'

A throwback of Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

There's always room for fun in Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK sessions and the Wednesday edition was all about that. During the session, actor Alia Bhatt was mentioned in one of the questions. "Why Alia calls you just SR?" asked a curious fan on Twitter. To which, Shah Rukh Khan replied "Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just Shah Rukh." A few minutes later, the actress explained why she addresses SRK as "SR" and wrote: "More like sweet and respected. But from 25th Jan I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I'm so creative na?" SRK, replying to his Dear Zindagi co-star, wrote: "Done lil one. And I am now going to call you lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor." Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. They named her Raha.

See Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter exchange here:

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are co-stars of the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. The duo also co-produced the film Darlings last year. The film marked Alia's debut as a film producer.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.