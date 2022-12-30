New Mom Alia Bhatt Being Her Stunning Self. That's It. That's The Post

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New mom Alia Bhatt shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday evening. The actress, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party in Mumbai along with husband Ranbir Kapoor last night, shared a carousel post, which has a closer look at her OOTD. The actress wore an aqua blue kurta from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani. Alia Bhatt simply added a snowflake emoji to her post. No caption needed. Alia Bhatt kept her make-up minimal and accessorised her look with her statement earrings.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

In an extensive Instagram post recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about post-partum. She wrote a post on body positivity. An excerpt from it read: "After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again."

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt summed up her year with pictures "that never made it to the gram."

Here's how Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas this year. Alia captioned the post: "It's the best time of year .. with the best people in the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours."

Alia Bhatt had a stellar year professionally. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. They welcomed a daughter in November this year and named her Raha.