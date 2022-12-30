Loki Star Sophia Di Martino, Fangirling Over Alia Bhatt Tweets: 'Put Us In A Movie Together'

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt found a new fan in Loki star Sophia Di Martino. After watching Alia Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she shared a note of appreciation for the actress. She wrote: "Woahhh. What a turn Alia Bhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi". Thanking the Loki actress, Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story: "This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse." Sophia Di Martino shared Alia's response on her Instagram story and wrote: "Casual fang girling over here."

See Alia Bhatt and Sophia Di Martino's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Sophia Di Martino's Instagram story

Sophia Di Martino also replied to a tweet by a fan page of Alia Bhatt, in which she wrote: "Oh come on someone put us in a movie together so our kids can be best friends." Alia welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November. They named her Raha.

Oh come on someone put us in a movie together so our kids can be best friends https://t.co/3k9yOXDYC5 — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) December 29, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi showcases story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The film brings to life her rise from the ranks of Kamathipura to the head of a brothel and a political leader of the area. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The actress was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.