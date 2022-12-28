Alia Bhatt Looks Back At Her Year In 'Pics That Never Made It To The Gram'

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt decided to look back at her year and she decided to document those moments in the pictures that she never posted on Instagram (until now). On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram reel that she captioned "Pics that never made it to the gram." The video has montages from her haldi ceremony, her first fitting of wedding outfit. She also shared pictures from her holidays, her vacation with sister Shaheen and moments from Diwali festivities this year. Of course a BTS picture from the sets of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone made it to the gram this time. Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from Berlin, where her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened.

She also documented moments from her pregnancy diaries. Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her swimming session and wrote "Swim for two." She shared a picture of her footwear and captioned that shot "Walk for two." Sharing a picture of bowl full of food, the actress wrote: "What I ate everyday for 3 months in my second trimester." She also shared mirror selfie and wrote: "My first day back postpartum."

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together. They welcomed daughter Raha in November this year.