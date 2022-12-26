Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In New Pics From Christmas Celebrations

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt treated her Insta family to adorable pictures from her Christmas celebrations, from midnight dinner to Kapoor's annual lunch. However, one particular image grabbed our attention, and it's of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The picture-perfect moment features Ranbir hugging Alia and kissing her on the cheek. The actress looks pretty in a red ensemble, while Ranbir looks dashing in a white shirt and blue jeans. The next image is of Bhatt sisters Alia and Shaheen, followed by a group photo, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt. The last image is from the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, featuring Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Neetu, Rima Jain, Karisma, Ranbir and Alia.

Sharing the images, Alia Bhatt wrote, "It's the best time of year .. with the best people in the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours."

Here have a look:

It is Ranbir and Alia's first festival after the birth of their daughter Raha. The couple, who got married this year in April, welcomed their first child on November 6. Alia shared an adorable picture featuring her and Ranbir with Raha. In the post, they announced the name and explained its meaning. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a long post on her postpartum journey. An excerpt from her post read, "For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (and I still have a long way to go)." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has two releases next year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart Of Stone. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor also has movies slated to release in 2023, such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal.