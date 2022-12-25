Christmas 2022: Inside The Kapoors And Bhatts Fam-Jam With Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Soni Razdan And Others

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: neetu54)

Christmas 2022 is here, and so is Kapoors and Bhatts's fam jam. The family including, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, celebrated the festival together. Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir's BFF, was also seen partying with Kapoors and Bhatts. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Alia have shared pictures from the celebrations on their respective Instagram profiles. For the occasion, Neetu Kapoor opts for an all-black ensemble paired with matching statement earrings. Alia can be seen in a red gown with a Christmas-themed headband. Ranbir looks dapper in a white shirt paired with a beanie cap. Soni Razdan, Pooja and Ayan can also be seen in black outfits.

Neetu Kapoor shared a group picture on her Instagram handle and simply wrote, "Merry Christmas," followed by Christmas-themed emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Alia Bhatt dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures on her Instagram stories, one with sister Shaheen Bhatt and captioned it as "Merry Merry With My Cherry." While another wither mom Soni Razdan and captioned it as "My World."

Here have a look:

Soni Razdan also shared pictures with her daughters Alia and Shaheen and captioned it as "It's a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home." Her other post is with her daughter Alia Bhatt. Check out the posts below:



Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha, on November 6 this year. After over a month, the new mom dropped a post on postpartum body positivity. She shared a picture of herself doing aerial yoga and wrote a long note on her postpartum journey. An excerpt from her post read, "For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (and I still have a long way to go)."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.