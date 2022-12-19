Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor, Twinning In Argentina Jerseys, Watched FIFA World Cup Final With Arjun Kapoor And Others

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pictured in the city.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took a break from mommy-daddy duties and stepped out to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022 with friends. The couple was spotted at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house on Sunday, twinning in the Argentina jerseys. Alia looked pretty as she paired the jersey with blue jeans and left her hair loose, while Ranbir paired it with black jeans and added a blue cap to accentuate his look. It seems, they watched the final between Argentina and France with Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as they were also pictured at the filmmaker's house. Arjun waved at the shutterbugs while Rajkummar happily posed for them in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. A few days ago, the makers announced the title on Instagram along with a teaser. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year on March 8. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. The caption read, "And the title is......Finally Here!!! Dekhoooo(Watch)."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on November 6 this year. The couple named their daughter Raha, suggested by Neetu Kapoor. Announcing her name on Instagram, the actress dropped an adorable photo and explained the meaning of her daughter's name.

Take a look at Alia's post below:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.