Rishi Kapoor And Little Ranbir In Throwback Gold Shared By Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor posted this throwback. (courtesy: neetu54)

Can we call Neetu Kapoor the queen of throwback posts, please? Reason: Her latest Instagram update. She has shared a major throwback gold from her family album. Here, we can spot her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor sharing the frame with film analyst Raj Bansal. The picture was clicked at Padampura Jain Temple. Neetu Kapoor, after 30 years, paid a visit to the same temple with Raj Bansal and his son. Sharing the pictures, the veteran actress wrote, “After 30 years visited the same temple with Raj Bansal this time with his son.”

Raj Bansal also shared a picture from their temple visit on Instagram and called it an “emotional moment.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is the new grandmother in town. Her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child earlier this month. They have named their daughter - Raha. Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor. Alia, announcing the name of their little bundle of joy, said the name was chosen by “her wise and wonderful Dadi”. Alia also dropped a heartwarming picture featuring herself, Ranbir and their little one. The caption read, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili, she is a joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, and relief. In Arabic peace. It also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year after dating for more than five years. The wedding festivities took place at Ranbir's Mumbai home. It was an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were last seen in Brahmastra, directed by their dear friend Ayan Mukerji. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Alia Bhatt will next feature in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in the lineup.