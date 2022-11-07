Neetu Kapoor On Alia Bhatt And Ranbir's Newborn Daughter: "She Is Very Cute"

Neetu Kapoor was pictured outside her house and Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Neetu Kapoor is a Dadi (Grandmother) now as son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt welcome a baby girl on Sunday (November 6). The veteran actress was at Reliance Hospital (where Alia's admitted) throughout the day, and in the evening, she was spotted exiting the hospital. Soon after she reached her residence, paparazzi gathered outside her house to congratulate Neetu Kapoor. Also, they asked some questions about her granddaughter. In the video, when a paparazzo asks the actress about how she is feeling after the birth of her granddaughter, she says, "Why do you always ask me all this? What do I say? I am very happy."

Next, one of the photographers can be heard asking if the baby girl resembles Alia or Ranbir, to this, she says, "Abhi choti hai, aaj hi huyi hai. Toh fir pata nahi itna. (She is too small right now, just born today. So, it is hard to say right now.)" However, Neetu Kapoor added, "she is very cute." The actress also gave an update on Alia Bhatt's health post the delivery, "Ekdum (totally) first class, absolutely okay. Everything is fine."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving at the hospital on Sunday morning at 7 am, and she gave birth to a baby girl at 12:05 pm. In the afternoon, Alia shared the post officially announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Soon after, Neetu Kapoor re-shared the post on her Instagram handle, and in the caption, she wrote, "Blessings," followed by a heart and folded hands emoticons"

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married this year in April, after dating for almost five years.