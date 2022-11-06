Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are 'Blessed And Obsessed' As They Welcome Their Daughter

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt) (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married this year in April, are now parents to a baby girl. The couple arrived at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, at 7 am and the actress gave birth to a baby girl at 12:05 pm. A while ago, the actress shared an official statement on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note expressing their happiness. Calling her daughter a "magical girl," the actress wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Soon after she shared the post, Alia and Ranbir's industry friends flooded the comment section. Deepika Padukone wrote, "Congratulations!!" followed by a heart emoticon. Akshay Kumar wrote, "Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you, all." Sonam Kapoor wrote," Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess" Katrina Kaif wrote, "Congratulations," Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl"

Here have a look at the post:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan re-shared the post on their respective Instagram handles. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Blessings," followed by a heart emoticon and a folded hands emoticon. While, Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over"

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the pregnancy in June, a few months after their wedding. Sharing a post, the actress wrote, "Our baby....coming soon"

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in the love on the sets of Brahmastra and got married after dating for almost five years.