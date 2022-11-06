Kareena Kapoor 'Can't Wait To Meet' Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter, Calls Niece This

Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are new parents in town as they welcome their daughter on November 6. Soon after Alia shared the post, wishes started pouring from all corners. Kareena Kapoor, a cousin of Ranbir, also dropped a comment, wishing the new parents. Calling Alia-Ranbir's newborn girl "mini Alia," Kareena wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia (heart emoticons) can't wait to meet her," followed by heart emoticons. Alia shared a post announcing the birth of her daughter, she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Here have a look at Alia's post:

Now, check out Kareena Kapoor's post:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of their recently released film Brahmastra. After dating for several years, they got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends. Sharing the dreamy pictures from the wedding, she wrote a long note expressing her happiness. The excerpt from her note read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both have several films lined up. Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir will be seen in Animal.