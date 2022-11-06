Soni Razdan, Now A Grandmother, Wrote This After Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcomed Baby Girl

Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. Alia announced the big news in her Instagram post, which read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Alia's mom Soni Razdan, now a grandmother, wrote: "Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over." Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

See Soni Razdan's post here:

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the smash hit Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.He will also feature in an untitled Luv Ranjan project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.