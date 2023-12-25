Alia Bhatt's Little Girl Raha Kapoor In Matching Red Shoes Is A Christmas Fashionista In The Making

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their daughter's face reveal to the world

Not sure about anyone else's but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sure made our Christmas a whole lot merrier with the gift of their daughter's much-anticipated face reveal. With the light hazel eyes of her great-grandfather the Late Raj Kapoor, mixed with her daddy's charm and mummy's innocence, adorable is an understatement. Also adorable was this little lady's Christmas attire for her parents' annual Christmas luncheon. Her pastel dress with her metallic tulle skirt doubled with her bright red booties was deserving of being on Santa's good list. Just like her little baby girl, mama Alia Bhatt's Christmas outfit was a gift no less. In a dark floral one-shoulder dress with shoes to match her baby girl's, the Bollywood star further added a festive touch to her outfit with a reindeer headband. Ranbir in shades of grey and black was far from being your regular Santa but he sure looked dashing, even if was not through the snow.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas Eve festivities looked just as jolly. As the couple were snug in the company of her family, Alia Bhatt looked ready to party in a tasselled olive green dress. The cutout one-shoulder dress didn't need any accessories but in the spirit of the season, added her reindeer headband to match the vibe of the festivities yet again. "Grateful for this bunch" is what she had to say about her near and dear ones but we're just as much for her festive and non-festive wardrobe choices.

It's a holly jolly Christmas for the Bhatts and the Kapoors but with their chic festive style on display, it is a gift to us that keeps on giving really.

