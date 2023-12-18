Alia Bhatt Speaks About Anxiety Triggers And Separation Anxiety From Raha Kapoor As A New Mother

Alia On Anxiety And Seperation From Daughter In The Recent AMA Session

Alia Bhatt often engages with her fans and followers by sharing beauty tips, fitness routines, and skincare hacks via her social media handle. The Bollywood actress has many fans who usually want to know more about her personal life. Her recent AMA session on Instagram was about wellness, anxiety, and separation from her daughter when at work. Alia was candid and vocal about her worries and concerns as a new mom and also shared her thoughts on the matter.

When asked about how the actress deals with anxiety, Alia Bhatt replied, "I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over, but it took me a long while to understand that. Prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it and if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. She also added that trying to control the way one feels, sometimes does more harm than good and also advised to talk to people whom you can trust.

Alia Bhatt's and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor just turned one in November. On being asked if the actress still feels separation anxiety when she goes to work she replied, "It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that'll take a while to change." The diva added that knowing that her daughter is with family while she is away, makes her feel less guilty.

Alia Bhatt has similar concerns and feelings just like any new mom who would return to work would have, making her just one among us.

