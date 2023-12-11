Monday's Work Fashion Vibes Are Off The Charts With Alia Bhatt In A Blush Pink Pantsuit For 'Hope 2023'

Alia Bhatt Radiates Boss-Babe Energy In A Blush Pink Pantsuit

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. She is delivering great performances one after the other, winning awards (included a prestigious National award) and exuding never-ending charm with her impeccable fashion. We love how the actress experiments with her wardrobe and never lets it get dull. The diva recently attended an event, Hope 2023 Cultural Event For Pediatric Cancer Patients organised by the Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation for Cancer patients. She picked an exquisite pantsuit in a blush pink colour palette and looked charismatic. The full-sleeved pink blazer was teamed with a pair of wide-leg pants. She wore a printed white t-shirt beneath and gave the formal attire a casual twist. Leaving her hair loose in natural curls, the actress opted for minimal makeup consisting of a dash of kohl in the eyes, a rosy blush, and a subtle pink lip colour.

Also Read: "Smile" And "Sparkle" Alia Bhatt Does All Too Well In A Dusty Rose Pink Skirt Set At This Fest

Alia Bhatt absolutely loves to experiment with the latest trends. Her choice of attire for the OTT Filmfare awards was a bewitching black gown from Yves Saint Laurent. The one-shouldered outfit featured a gorgeous cape detailing at one side and with a turtle neckline. Alia accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a cuff bracelet in gold. Her open natural waves and minimal makeup perfectly complemented her chic style.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt In A Red Velvet Raji Ramniq Salwar Suit Makes Light Festive Wear Look Good

For the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023, Alia Bhatt's top-notch fashion choice was a deep red mini dress from Gucci. The sleeveless outfit featured a deep, V-neckline and a deep sleeve line and came with a fitted silhouette. Adding an edge to the look were the pockets at the front. Alia left her tresses loose in a sleek manner and opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Alia Bhatt's wardrobe experiments have made us fall in love with the diva a tad bit more.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Twisted French Bun With Gangubai-Approved White Roses Matched Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree