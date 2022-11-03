Alia Bhatt's Appreciation Post For 'Wonderfully Weird' Soni Razdan And Shaheen

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt doesn't need an occasion to appreciate her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress, who will soon welcome her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, leaves no chance to shower love on her family. She did something similar on Thursday. Alia posted an adorable photo of herself with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt and accompanied it with an equally sweet caption. Calling the duo “wonderfully weird ladies,” the actress wrote, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.” Alia Bhatt looks cute in a white tee and a denim jacket in the photo. She is seen twinning in blue denim jackets with mom Soni Razdan, who also dropped red heart icons in the comments section.

A scroll through Alia Bhatt's Instagram timeline will show how much she adores her mom. On Soni Razdan's birthday, the actress wrote a heartwarming note for the “most incredible human” who is also her “safest place.” Her caption read, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence and any kind of normal functionality today…I think this year more than any other year I have understood so deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you're the anchor of our lives... no amount of love you is ever enough ma.”

Alia Bhatt is away from work for the past few days. She was busy promoting her new film Brahmastra after she announced her pregnancy in June. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar and Hulu on November 4.

Alia Bhatt also completed 10 years as an actress in Bollywood recently. Marking the achievement on social media, she promised her fans to “be better - dream deeper - work harder.”

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, in which she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.