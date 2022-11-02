'Thank You Mama,' Replies Deepika Padukone After Alia Bhatt Reacts To Pathaan Teaser. See Post

Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: alia_butterflies33)

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, makers unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Soon after the teaser was released, appreciation posts were pouring from all corners. Among all the celebs, Alia Bhatt shared a post on her Instagram stories. However, what grabbed our attention was Deepika's reply to her. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Just next level!" On seeing this, Deepika replied, "Thank you Mama," followed by a kiss emoticon. Alia is expecting her first child with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Here have a look at Deepika's post:

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt share a close bond despite the former being Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend. Alia married Ranbir in April this year after dating for several years, and now the couple is expecting their first child.

Coming back to Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, in the film Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Pathaan, while John will be seen chasing the actor. The movie mark Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after four years of hiatus. Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty that will release next year. Apart from Pathaan, she has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Also, she has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.