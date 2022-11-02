Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Teaser Reviewed By Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma And Others

John and SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan got a whole lot of love from fans. Members of the film fraternity also gave a huge shout out to the film's teaser. Anushka Sharma, who co-starred with the actor in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, wrote: "Woah birthday boy. Super stoked to see you like this." Alia Bhatt, who worked with SRK in Dear Zindagi and recently in Brahmastra, wrote "Just next level." Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa." Hrithik Roshan too tweeted about the film. Ranveer Singh, on wife Deepika Padukone's post, commented "BOOOOOOM."

Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Woah, woah, woah! Unbelievable! Boom."

Woah woah woah !!

Unbelievable !! Boom https://t.co/VxhxCyg8rE — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 2, 2022

This is what the celebs posted:

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Speaking of the film, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said, "For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen," reported news agency ANI.

