Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan, Surrounded By The 'Sea Of Love,' Shares Thank You Note For Fans

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: @iamsrk)

Just like every year, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out to greet his fans gathered outside his house Mannat from his balcony. The actor tweeted a picture from the fan meet and wrote, "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea.....the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....thank you. Grateful for making me feel so special....& happy." In the image, the superstar can be seen taking a selfie with his fans in the background. He looks dapper in a white T-shirt paired with jeans. Here have a look:

It's so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Here, have a look at more pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's fan meeting session. In the images, he can be seen taking selfies with the fans.

Meanwhile, on his 57th birthday, the makers of Pathaan unveiled the teaser. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Check out the teaser below:

Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.